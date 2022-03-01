Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion: Alex Miller's match prediction and Owls starting XI

A run of seven wins in eight would earn them a tally of 21 points from their last possible 24, their best run of form over eight matches since the last six weeks of Dave Jones’ League One promotion-winning campaign in 2011/12.

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers arrive with only one win in seven, having fallen to 14th in the table.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thumbs up on the latest Sheffield Wednesday win from stalwart Sam Hutchinson.

Darren Moore’s view

Speaking after Saturday’s win over Charlton, Owls boss Moore said: “They [Burton] are a solid, disciplined team who work incredibly hard for their manager,” said Moore. “The performance they put in at Sunderland [a 1-1 draw last Tuesday] was good. They kept the crowd quiet up there and broke forward and got a good goal.

“Sunderland will have felt it was a point gained in the end rather than two lost with the way the game went and I was there to witness it.

“We know how strong they are and we are going to have to be at our level best again to come out with the right result.”

The view from Burton

Speaking over the weekend, Brewers assistant manager Dino Maamria said: “If there is one thing we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday is that they are a very good team, they are a Championship standard team playing in League One, and that is no disrespect to the teams in this division.

“They have had a lot of good performances of late and they have just jumped into the playoff positions. We need to be on top of our game in order to get a result, which I am sure we can do.”

Alex Miller’s Owls starting XI to face Burton Albion

Darren Moore can be one to spring a surprise now and then, but I can’t foresee too many changes – if any – as Wednesday look to continue their momentum.

The fact is, injuries mean they’re not exactly flush with options even if they did want to rest one or two.

It was too early for Moore to offer any insight into the conditions of Marvin Johnson or Barry Bannan, who both sustained knocks in the win over Charlton on Saturday.

Assuming they’re both fit and firing I’ll plump for an unchanged side; Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Hutchinson, Palmer; Hunt, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Johnson; Berahino, Paterson.

Match prediction