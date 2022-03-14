After a frustrating start to life at Sheffield Wednesday since arriving from Belgian top-flight side Zulte Waregem last summer, Owls fans finally caught a glimpse of Berahino’s quality against Cambridge United on Saturday when he netted a hat-trick and unselfishly laid another goal on for his team-mate George Byers.

If things had been different – his indiscretions as a young man have been well-documented – he could still be a Premier League player.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday striker Saido Berahino celebrates his hat-trick.

Instead, he will be hoping to earn just his ninth League One start of the season against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening.

“As a player you grow, mature, and see things differently," a reflective Berahino told The Star.

“I am 28 now, 29 soon, and of course there is a reason I am playing in League One. A lot of things have happened behind closed doors but as a player you learn and push on, aim for the best.

“When I look back at my career, I want to look back and say I gave it my all after what I went through. This is what I am doing.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Chris Brunt (L) and Hartlepool's Richie Humphreys in action during the Coca-Cola League One play-off final at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Sunday May 29, 2005.

Berahino returned to England last year following a two-year stint in Belgium, which was preceded by a nightmare spell at Stoke City that was cut short three years early following his £12 million move in 2017.

Despite his proven ability at a higher level, he has so far struggled for game-time in S6 with 13 of his 21 league appearances coming from the bench.

Still, ‘I am enjoying it here’, he declared, thanks in part to a former promotion-winner at this level with the Owls, who played with Berahino at West Brom.

“Great fans, great stadium, and I knew they (fans) would always be behind me,” he added.

"I played with Chris Brunt and he told me ‘if you give your all, the fans will always back you’. He told me ‘go and be a hero, get them promoted’. That’s what I am trying to do.