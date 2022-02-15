Former Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa icon Benito Carbone 'has applied' for Bradford City job, say reports
Sheffield Wednesday icon Benito Carbone has applied for a vacant managerial role in League Two, according to reports.
The charismatic Italian, who spent three successful years with the Owls having been brought over from Inter Milan in 1996, has long since spoken about his desire to land a manager’s job in the UK and has applied for the Wednesday job in the past.
But it with one of his other former English clubs that he has turned his attention, having having applied for the newly available Bradford City top job, according to Sky Sports.
The Bantams, who are sat 11th in League Two, sacked Derek Adams after a turgid 1-0 defeat against Cameron Dawson’s Exeter City side on Saturday.
Carbone has coaching experience in Italy with Pavia, Varese, Vallée d'Aoste and Ternana. For a short while he held a consultancy role at Leeds United and was most recently employed as assistant coach with Azerbaijan.
He scored 10 goals in 42 league appearances for the Bantams and is thought highly of by City fans for writing off unpaid wages when the club was at its most financially perilous, later saying he “couldn’t be the person who put Bradford City out of business.”
“I would love to come back there. Bradford was a good club to me and I enjoyed myself there,” Carbone said.
“I am a coach now and my dream is to come to England again to be a manager. Maybe Bradford can happen one day. It will always be a club that is special for me.”