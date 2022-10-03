The Owlessess put in a good performance in the first qualifying round as they saw off Cleethorpe Town with a 3-2 victory, however things didn’t go as well in the second round with Stewart Alexander’s side falling to a 6-0 defeat.

Wednesday were up against it before the game even got underway with their two goalscorers from the previous round, Brooke Swann and Kelsey Murphy-Bigley, missing after sadly being involved in a car accident – while several other absences meant that they were only able to name a matchday squad of 12.

The only substitute was goalkeeper, Courtney Tingle, who had to be brought on up front for the final half an hour after an injury to Molly Wilde meant that she couldn’t continue.

It remains to be seen how long Swann and Murphy-Bigley will be out, though they are thought to be on the mend, or how serious Wilde’s injury is, but things certainly don’t seem to be getting any easier for Alexander’s side after a summer of serious change.

Speaking to the team’s official website, their manager said, “The ladies put together a gutsy performance where we started the game brightly, keeping most of the possession and playing some good football.

“Despite the result, there were plenty of positives to build on as we turn our attention toward our league campaign once again.”

Kelsey Murphy-Bigley and Brooke Swann celebrate for Sheffield Wednesday Ladies in the last round of the Women's FA Cup. (Courtesy of SWLFC)