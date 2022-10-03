Outfield goalkeeper and missing faces - Torrid circumstances contribute to Sheffield Wednesday’s Women’s FA Cup exit
Sheffield Wednesday Ladies saw their Women’s FA Cup hopes come to an end over the weekend as they were well beaten by Morley Town.
The Owlessess put in a good performance in the first qualifying round as they saw off Cleethorpe Town with a 3-2 victory, however things didn’t go as well in the second round with Stewart Alexander’s side falling to a 6-0 defeat.
Wednesday were up against it before the game even got underway with their two goalscorers from the previous round, Brooke Swann and Kelsey Murphy-Bigley, missing after sadly being involved in a car accident – while several other absences meant that they were only able to name a matchday squad of 12.
The only substitute was goalkeeper, Courtney Tingle, who had to be brought on up front for the final half an hour after an injury to Molly Wilde meant that she couldn’t continue.
It remains to be seen how long Swann and Murphy-Bigley will be out, though they are thought to be on the mend, or how serious Wilde’s injury is, but things certainly don’t seem to be getting any easier for Alexander’s side after a summer of serious change.
Speaking to the team’s official website, their manager said, “The ladies put together a gutsy performance where we started the game brightly, keeping most of the possession and playing some good football.
“Despite the result, there were plenty of positives to build on as we turn our attention toward our league campaign once again.”
Next up is a local derby against Barnsley Ladies on October 9th.