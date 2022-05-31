Back in the day Wednesday used to only change either the home or the away kit, and it became somewhat of a tradition amongst the Wednesday faithful… Ut still had the same effect, with maybe even more with fans craving for the new kit.

For years Wednesday have released new home and away kits before the start of every season, with prices normally starting from around £50 for an adult shirt and £35 for junior shirts.

As the Owls prepare for another season in the third tier of English football, and with the cost of living rising across the country, the Owls could show a sign of solidarity to the supporters by not introducing new shirts – and maybe offer some kind of discount to help supporters in these difficult times.

We ran short one-day poll ran on Twitter which asked the fans: ‘Should Wednesday keep their kits for next season?’

Over 300 people voted, and the majority of the votes (49%) went in favour of keeping both kits for next season… 5% voted to change the home kit, and 18% just wanted to change the away kit – which is currently pink – while 28% voted to change the kits for the upcoming campaign.

Some teams around the country have already released new home kits ahead of the new season, but Wednesday – who have become notorious in terms of the timing of their kit releases – are yet to reveal their new jerseys for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Sherlocks modelling the Sheffield Wednesday kit last summer. (Image - Glenn Ashley)

Last season they had local indie band, ‘The Sherlocks’ reveal the new kits in a one-off music video, and it remains to be seen how they will launch their new kits for the season ahead… It’s too late now, you’d think, to make a decision on stretching out the shelf life of their kits from the 2021/22 campaign, but it may be something they consider in the future.