The jump to a progressive new playing style at Sheffield Wednesday will be orchestrated by their long-time main man, manager Danny Röhl has suggested.

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan will be 35 by the time the forthcoming season reaches its halfway point but continues to prove he is the main man in the centre of midfield, his tireless performances in their remarkable survival effort last time out showing scant evidence of a slow-down as the influence of Danny Röhl raised intensity levels at Hillsborough.

The Scot, who back in May signed a new contract to extend his time with Wednesday into a 10th season, has spoken of his personal excitement for what is possible in the coming months as Röhl seeks to instil a daring, higher-intensity philosophy that will see the side play out from the back. Huge strides appear to have been taken in pre-season, with the German boss describing his preferred style as one that will encompass a version of Jurgen Klopp’s ‘Heavy Metal’ out-of-possession style and in-possession stylings modelled on Manchester City or Brighton.

The Star have been invited to watch two behind-the-scenes sessions in their preparation for the season and have noted the vocal influence of Bannan during sessions. In activity designed to encourage the movement and intuitive nature in possession, the Wednesday captain has been seen offering advice to those around him. He appears to be a player that has ‘got it’ early on in the transition.

Asked of Bannan’s importance in shifting towards changes in their approach, Röhl told The Star: “He is crucial, really crucial. You have players who see it and want more and more and are always one step ahead. This is good.

“Some players need a little bit more help but what is important is that we are strong as a group. In the defence I speak a lot about coaching from behind and in ball possession we need players who want and need to receive the ball, they coach (offer advice on the field) even if it is a lot of pressure, like against Red Bull (Salzburg).

“You see some of the solutions from Barry in the middle of the pitch and it was outstanding. You need players to understand the game and that is why we try to keep the core of players from last season.”

