One more game as Sheffield Wednesday star looks to avoid devastating suspension

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Shea Charles, just has to make it through tomorrow night’s game against Norwich City in order to avoid a ban.

Despite a flurry of yellows in the 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle over the weekend, Charles was able to complete 90 minutes without getting one himself, putting him one step away from the finish line in his quest to make sure he’s available against Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Owls midfielder has been walking a tightrope for the last few weeks as the 37-game cutoff points looms, and a yellow card away at Burnley took him to nine for the season and just one booking away from suspension. Thankfully he’s been able to avoid another yellow in the last two matches ahead of the big tie against Blades, and if he does so again on Tuesday night then he can breathe easy - and not just for the Steel City derby.

Should Charles make it through the game against Norwich without his name going into the referee’s book then he’ll need six more bookings before the end of the season in order for a ban to be imposed, though the suspension does increase to three at that stage.

Wednesday don’t really have any others at serious risk of reaching 15 yellows before the end of the campaign, with Barry Bannan and Yan Valery (on seven and six respectively) the only other two who have picked up more than five along the way. Danny Röhl’s side actually have one of the best disciplinary records in the division, and will be eager to keep that up over the remaining 10 fixtures.

The Owls boss has shown no concern over whether he should be risking the 21-year-old given his situation, starting every single in the Championship even with it hanging over him, and the same is expected against the Canaries as the Owls look to build on their impressive victory at Home Park.