Sheffield Wednesday’s new staff addition confirmed with ‘lucrative contract’

The Star reported recently that Lee was poised to make the switch across South Yorkshire to Hillsborough to team up with Darren Moore once again, and now Wellens – who recently appointed Paul Green as his replacement – has said that his former colleague was offered ‘quite a lucrative’ deal at S6.

It remains to be seen what exact position Lee will take on for the Owls, however it may be that he takes over from Tony Strudwick after he left Wednesday earlier this year to join Arsenal’s youth academy.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, Wellens said, “We know Greeny is a club legend… He was a brilliant footballer for the club, a great personality and he’s someone who is positive… Rob has left because Sheffield Wednesday offered him a quite lucrative contract, so he couldn’t wait to leave. Greeny’s starting out and he’s got all his qualifications in terms of his fitness stuff.”

Moore’s technical team is currently made up of Jamie Smith as his assistant, with Neil Thompson and Simon Ireland as his first team coaches and Adriano Basso as the goalkeeper coach – while plenty of others are involved in the day-to-day running of the Owls first team.

There has been no official word yet from Wednesday on the appointment of Lee to the technical setup, however Wellens’ comments suggest that his arrival is imminent.