One debut and no Luongo? Alex Miller's Sheffield Wednesday XI for the trip to Charlton Athletic

2. GK - Bailey Peacock-Farrell

He's not come down from the Premier League to sit on the bench, has he? Peacock-Farrell arrives hoping to really push his career on with a full season of first team football and started well in the match against Huddersfield, earning a clean sheet and introducing himself to Wednesday fans with a couple of belting saves. It's been too long since the Owls had a dead set number one and though Joe Wildsmith will be doing everything he can to disrupt things, BPF is it.

Photo: Steve Ellis