One debut and no Luongo? Alex Miller's Sheffield Wednesday XI for the trip to Charlton Athletic

A trip to promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic is first up. Darren Moore has brought in half a squad of new players and has a whole load of decisions to make in a number of positions.
Could either Florian Kamberi or Theo Corbeanu make their debuts? Who will start at centre-half in the battle between Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley? And that’s before we even get started on the five-way battle in midfield. Up front? It’s anyone’s guess.
One half of our Owls writing team Alex Miller has picked the team he'd go for down at The Valley.
GK - Bailey Peacock-Farrell
RB - Jack Hunt
He's not come down from the Premier League to sit on the bench, has he? Peacock-Farrell arrives hoping to really push his career on with a full season of first team football and started well in the match against Huddersfield, earning a clean sheet and introducing himself to Wednesday fans with a couple of belting saves. It's been too long since the Owls had a dead set number one and though Joe Wildsmith will be doing everything he can to disrupt things, BPF is it.
CB - Dominic Iorfa
Of all the new signings, Hunt is no stranger to Wednesday supporters and he has already shown glimpses of the threat he poses in the matches he has played so far. His crossing ability is something Moore will want to get the best out of and he offers massive experience. Like the other new faces, he'll no doubt be desperate to make a good start back in blue and white.
4. CB - Dominic Iorfa
There was a fair bit of nervousness knocking about in preseason when it came to Dominic Iorfa. Player of the year in 2019/20 - his last full season - would he have the speed and agility that so underpinned his playing style after surgery on his Achilles? He's allayed fears, putting in a couple of crunching tackles and showing all that recovery ability that made him stand him out in previous seasons. A big season from him and Wednesday's back line should be well set.
