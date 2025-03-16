Sheffield Wednesday may well be facing another serious injury to a key man defender after Danny Röhl delivered an ominous answer to a question on Max Lowe.

The former Sheffield United defender made the switch to Hillsborough over the summer and has proven an excellent addition, playing 37 times across all competitions and stepping in to deputise at centre-half during their injury glut in the past few months. Such has been his impact, Röhl described him as a potential player of the season contender.

Lowe suffered injury issues during his time at Bramall Lane and so cruel it was, then, that he immediately kicked the ball out of play having felt an issue with his knee after 39 minutes. Lowe received a volley of abuse from the away supporters as he hobbled out of the occasion to be replaced by Pol Valentin.

Akin Famewo played for the Owls under-21s in the week and is on the road back to recovery from an injury that required surgery and has kept him out since October. Röhl was asked for an initial prognosis on Lowe and his body language suggested a fear he could be facing an extended period out.

“When a player goes out and says he has something on his knee...” said Röhl grimaced, taking a moment in thought before changing tact. “When we look back to the season it could be another again. I don’t know at the moment. It could be that we once again get one back and the other is out. It could be the story of our season.”

After tasting a second 1-0 defeat to their city rivals this season, the Owls sit six points from the play-off places with just eight matches to go in the season. They head into a two-week international break before making the trip to Cardiff City on March 29.

