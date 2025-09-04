Somewhere in a parallel universe, one where Sheffield Wednesday are at squad capacity, Olaf Kobacki could well be spending the early stages of this season out on loan honing the craft of English football in a lower division.

The Polish wide man is understood to have been one of the first team players Wednesday sought to get out on loan in the last January transfer window, though things ultimately didn’t align not least because the weight of incoming business ultimately became more difficult than anticipated.

Coming back from an October injury that ultimately paused his Championship contribution until March, he was something of a bit-part in the latter stages of the campaign, playing a combined total of 55 minutes across four staggered substitute appearances from that point. Now, along with a number of his teammates, he’s been pushed from the fringes to the forefront of Wednesday’s push and has started their last two league games.

Those games were slightly contrasting in fortunes, but greatly contrasting in role. Operating as a left wing-back at Wrexham he made a career-high number of tackles but saw the Welsh side get joy down that side, prompting one Welsh reporter to ask whether that was in fact his regular position. It isn’t. The addition of Manchester United loanee Harry Amass looks likely to be an important one, allowing Max Lowe to continue building attacks from left centre-half.

STAND-IN: Winger Olaf Kobacki has played different roles for Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Image: Steve Ellis)

As the home team, Wednesday were able to set up a little differently in the home clash with Swansea City on Saturday and stationed higher up the field Kobacki looked more comfortable in his 80-minute effort, taking on more dribbles than any other player on the pitch and earning a warm applause on his way from the field. At this stage, it’s in that sort of role that he looks more likely to thrive.

Danny Röhl spoke last season of a need to improve Kobacki’s defensive aptitude as he got to grips with the heightened physicality and pace of English football. That quest has continued, with new boss Henrik Pedersen making plain the hard work the Pole is putting in to honing his game. His sacrifice in tackling a role foreign to him is one the Danish coach noted too. Thrust into the glare of the spotlight by circumstances well above his head, Kobacki is one of the works in progress that will be fascinating to watch this season.

“At Wrexham he played at left wing-back and he was higher when we played with the ball (against Swansea),” Pedersen told The Star. “we wanted him higher as a left winger or left midfield. This fits him really well, when he comes with the ball higher up. Sometimes it is also necessary for the team that because we don't have so many players, the guys must play other positions.

“Of course Olaf is stronger offensively and he is also in the pressing high up the pitch than he is in a one versus one situation. He is working really, really hard. It (the Swansea game) was a really good step for him.”