Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Jordan Rhodes, has retired from football at the age of 35.

Rhodes joined the Owls originally on loan in 2017 before making his move from Middlesbrough permanent for a club record fee that still stands, however endured a difficult time at Hillsborough that saw him score 20 goals in 112 games prior to his departure in 2021.

The ex-Huddersfield Town man, who is among the English Football League’s most prolific goalscorers of all time, left Mansfield Town at the end of last season, and it has now been confirmed that he’s decided to hang up his boots in order to take on his first job away from the pitch - as Blackburn Rovers’ loan manager.

Jordan Rhodes’ new role after retirement

“We are delighted to welcome Jordan Rhodes back to the club as our new Loan Manager after the prolific former Rovers forward announced his retirement from football,” they said in a statement. “The 35-year-old, who initially joined the club from Huddersfield Town in August 2012, went on to enjoy a sensational spell at Ewood Park, scoring 85 goals in 169 games.

“The Championship’s second-highest all-time goalscorer and a Scotland international with 14 caps for his country, Rhodes also represented Ipswich Town, Oxford United, Rochdale, Brentford, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, Blackpool and Mansfield Town in a stellar career, which saw him score just shy of 250 professional goals.

“Having now called time on his playing days, Rhodes is looking forward to the next chapter in his career, which will see him mentor Rovers’ rising stars... Working closely with Rovers’ Head of Football Operations, Head of Technical Development and Head of Academy, the former fans favourite will identify and arrange appropriate loan opportunities, both domestically and abroad, to ensure placements align with the club's player development pathway.

“Rhodes, who had seven loan spells throughout his playing career, will oversee the performance and development of these young players, to ensure that they are progressing in line with the club’s long-term objectives. He will also be tasked with building and maintaining strong relationships with loan clubs and will link in with the scouting department by attending matches and assessing potential player targets, to support the club's broader recruitment strategy. Welcome back to the club, Jordan!”

