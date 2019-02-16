Substitute Dominic Iorfa scored a dramatic equaliser in the 10th minute of time added on to earn Sheffield Wednesday a scarcely point against struggling Rotherham United.

The Star’s Dom Howson picks out seven talking points after an entertaining South Yorkshire derby tussle.

Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday

FERNANDO FORESTIERI

It was a memorable afternoon for the talismanic forward. After a quiet opening half an hour so on his return to the starting line-up, Forestieri produced a clinical finish after good work by Adam Reach on the right wing to put Wednesday ahead. It was the 29-year-old's first goal in over four months and it lifted his all-round performance. But the gloss was taken off Forestieri's encouraging display by his controversial red card in the dying minutes.

SCORING TWO GOALS

Goals have been hard to come by Wednesday in recent months. Bruce urged his team to be more ruthless in front of goal and the players heeded his words, scoring with two of their four shots on targets. Bruce joked: "We scored twice today...hallelujah!" The last time the Owls managed two goals in a match came against Rotherham in the reverse fixture last December. It is a step in the right direction.

DOMINIC IORFA

The defender's dramatic equaliser in the 10th minute of added on time was the perfect way for Iorfa to mark his Wednesday debut. "It was a good feeling for me," said Iorfa, who was a late second half substitute for Jordan Thorniley. "It was good that we got a point because we weren't at our best but the main thing is we didn't lose. I was buzzing to come on in the last 10 minutes and get an equaliser."

Steve Bruce pulls no punches after Owls draw

MICHAEL IHIEKWE

The centre-half was lucky to stay on the pitch after a late lunge on Forestieri near the halfway line in the 61st minute. Ihiekwe was booked by referee Darren England. "It was the most shocking, shocking foul I’ve seen in years," said Bruce. "It was a horrendous challenge on him but he only gets a yellow card."

FORESTIERI RED CARD

Wednesday will be without the services of Forestieri when they welcome Swansea City to Hillsborough next Saturday. Forestieri will serve an automatic one-match suspension after being sent off for going into the crowd during the celebrations in the wake of Iorfa's late equaliser. Bruce fumed: "To pick on Forestieri because he is alone with the supporters, he could have sent off my whole team. The 17 of them were in the away end."

TEN MINUTES ADDED ON TIME

Paul Warne, the Rotherham United chief, was at a loss to explain where England got 10 minutes of added on time from. The Millers were leading 2-1 when referee England indicated there were eight minutes of stoppage time to play at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Warne bemoaned: "I had a digital watch on, I asked him how long, he said eight minutes. I respectfully accepted it so it is tough to take. In fairness we should still see the game out. I could go and speak to the referee now but I don't know if I have the gumption to do it." Bruce, Warne's opposite number, argued England was entitled to add extra time following the lengthy injury to Jordan Thorniley. "There was a legitimate reason we were playing 10 minutes. Jordan (Thorniley) was down and when there are head injuries like that, the referee is entitled to add time on," said Bruce.

GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD

Make no mistake; Wednesday should have lost this South Yorkshire derby. Their performance left a lot to be desired and Rotherham ought to have been out of sight long before Iorfa's late equaliser. The result should not paper over the cracks. It was a stark reminder that Bruce has a big task on his hands to revive the Owls' fortunes. A big clearout is required in the summer and Bruce must also be given the funds to bring in reinforcements.

Match report: Rotherham 2 Owls 2