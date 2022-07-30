But despite nothing moving particularly quickly as things stand in terms of negotiations, the Owls boss remains confident of securing the youngster’s future to Hillsborough.

Dele-Bashiru scored two stunning goals to earn Wednesday a 3-3 draw against fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth on a day where questions will be asked of the Owls’ defending.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored twice in Sheffield Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Portsmouth. Pic Steve Ellis.

The Manchester City academy graduate has been of interest to at least three clubs, The Star understands, with Wednesday having rejected a bid from Blackpool earlier this month.

Wednesday will be wary of the threat of losing Dele-Bashiru for nothing, with his current contract set to run out in the summer.

“When you talk about a performance like that, it’s exceptional,” Moore said. “We can only keep working with him because there is so much more to come from him.

“Last season we saw flashes of it and now we all look and think ‘My word, two wonderful strikes on that sort of occasion’, two powerful strikes with precision. He was in total control of both strikes.

“But also his game in between, his control of the ball, his drive to get us up the pitch, his work in tight areas was excellent. His work off the ball was really good.

“I’m sure his head will touch the pillow tonight and he’ll be really pleased in terms of how his game went.”

Asked for an update on how contract talks with Dele-Bashiru are going, Moore said on Friday: “They’re ongoing.

“The good thing for Fiz is that he’s continuing to train and play games as he is. He’s not affected by it all, he’s such a wonderful and placid man and he goes about his work effortlessly.

“I really feel that the contractual position that he’s in will take care of itself and should we reach that mutual decision we’ll all be too pleased to see him put pen to paper and carry on from here.