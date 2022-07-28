But after a fan at the friendly game against Stocksbridge Park Steels suggested that the former Southampton man might have just come on, social media did what social media does – and a rumour was born.

A Wednesday XI made up of U21s, U18s and a handful of trialists drew 2-2 with Stocksbridge on Tuesday evening, with Josh Ashman and one of those on trial picking up the goals for the Owls at Bracken Moor.

Four trialists started for Wednesday in the preseason encounter, none of which have been named as yet, while Jack Hall, Ashman, Fuad Sesay, Paulo Aguas, Will Truman, Bobby Dunn and Bailey Cadamarteri were handed starting berths alongside them.

Wednesday were 1-0 up at the break after their young defender had headed from from a corner, but Ross Goodwin did the same in the second half to level things up.

In the second half young Leojo Davidson – a teenager highly rated at Middlewood Road – took the field to cause some problems, and the number 17 did just that.

Wednesday retook the lead through one of their trialists and looked to be on their way to victory, but a mistake from Hall late on allowed Kenan McKenzie-Grey to get an equaliser.

Sheffield Wednesday's Leojo Davidson in full flow - and not Ryan Bertrand. (Photo courtesy of Ian Revitt)