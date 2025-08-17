Former Norwich City attacker, Onel Hernandez, has been spending time training with Sheffield Wednesday.

Hernandez is currently a free agent after leaving the Canaries earlier in the summer, and he’ll be weighing up his options as he looks to start a new chapter after seven years in Norfolk. He made over 200 appearances for the club, including 26 in the Premier League after playing a major role in their 2018/19 promotion season.

The Star understands that the 32-year-old, who has played predominantly as a left winger, has trained with the club this week, however it’s unknown how long he’ll be doing so. Wednesday fans are desperate to see new signings come through the door, but things are proving tricky on that front amid the club’s current chaos.

Can Sheffield Wednesday sign players?

The club’s ongoing financial debacle under Dejphon Chansiri has seen them embargoed and placed under a lengthy fee restriction, and while the embargo has been lifted - for now - they are still restricted in terms of what they can and cannot do due to a business plan put in place by the English Football League’s Club Financial Reporting Unit.

And as previously reported, sources have suggested to The Star that the club are having problems moving anything forward due to their inability to offer assurances over the financial well-being of the club while Chansiri remains in charge, and that there is a chance that any new arrivals will be put on the back burner. They had been eager to get a deal wrapped up for Liam Cooper earlier this week, but were unable to do so.

With that in mind, it’s unknown whether the Owls would be able to get something done with Hernandez if Pedersen likes what he sees from the Cuban international, however Wednesday’s boss has previously stated that the club are working hard to try and get things done.

Speaking after the defeat to Stoke he said, “There is communication every day and I know that the club is working hard to solve the challenge we have right now, so we can sign some new players. For coaches we are also working on this and that will maybe be closer than the players.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them take on Wrexham on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, and the Dane will be desperate to get some fresh faces in to help his team before that happens.

