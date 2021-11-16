Italy needed to win at the National Stadium to top the group and avoid a play-off for a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

However, the Northern Irish were superb, particularly at the back with Peacock-Farrell playing his part in a special shut-out in front of a bouncing Greena and Whte Army.

And manager Ian Barraclough revealed afterwards that his side were given the perfect appraisal by legendary striker Gianluca Vialli, who is part of Roberto Mancini’s coaching staff.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell punches the ball clear during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Italy at Windsor Park, Belfast. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“I think the players have to take massive credit for taking on board what was thrown at them, not just the starting eleven but also the players coming off the bench,” said Baraclough, who spoke to Mancini’s assistant Vialli as they walked off the pitch.

“At the end, Gianluca Vialli had a few words and said that was a typical Italian masterclass defensive performance, so I’ll take that and the boys can be proud of that.

“To be compared to a performance they can normally churn out, you know you’re probably doing something right.”