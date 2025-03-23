Northern Ireland take on Sweden on Tuesday and their manager has a little bit of thinking to do in some positions, not least in goal and that could mean disappointment for a Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles hasn’t done much wrong since becoming a regular starter for Northern Ireland alongside brother and fellow Owls star Shea.

However, that might not prevent the young stopper from missing out on adding to his caps when Michael O’Neill’s side take on Sweden in Stockholm on Tuesday night.

Charles was part of the young Northern Ireland team that picked up another impressive result on Friday in Belfast when they held Switzerland to a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium.

Such was the performance of the inexperienced side, the Owls keeper had little to do. A comfortable second half save was one of the few occasions he was forced into action, although he was once again praised for his incredible distrubution which is the key area of his game.

However, the opportunity to test himself against some very well-known names could well be taken away from him as O’Neill looks to provide opportunities throughout his squad, where he is able to.

Sweden may not be the leading lights they once were but they will certainly provide a challenge for Northern Ireland’s rookies in Stockholm, with the likes of Newcastle star Alexander Isak, Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga and Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall all likely to be involved.

While Charles would relish the chance to face attacking players of that calibre, there is a possibility that O’Neill will look towards Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard on Tuesday. Charles remains second choice behind James Beadle in the Wednesday goal, while Hazard has made 16 apperances since the turn of the year - a superb display in the FA Cup against Liverpool among them - after reclaiming his place in the Pilgrims’ starting line-up.

Northern Ireland and Sheffield Wednesday's Pierce Charles (left) and and Shea Charles (right).

With a number of players missing through injury, including the like of Liverpool’s Conor Bradley, Preston’s Ali McCann and Sunderland central defender Dan Ballard, O’Neill doesn’t have too many areas in which he can make changes but the number one jersey is one of them.

Northern Ireland changes afoot but not many

“We don’t have the ability to change the team dramatically, make seven changes and expect the team to be as strong,” O’Neill said. “We have to look at freshening up in key areas. We ask an awful lot of our attack, when your attacking players have to do a lot of work without the ball. We might have to refresh that and we have some options there we can look at.

“But again we’re a bit hindered in the back area with the defenders that we have missing. We want to stay strong.”

O’Neill remains, of course, a huge fan of Charles and his breakthrough at international level has meant that former Wednesday keper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been edged out of the Northern Ireland set-up.

“Bailey’s not played (many games) for the best part of five months and that move hasn’t gone maybe as well as he would have hoped, but he’s still a significant goalkeeper,” O’Neill said before Friday’s match.

“He’s got more miles on the clock than any of the other goalkeepers and that is something we would never not put value on. But I think we have to invest in young Pierce as well.”

