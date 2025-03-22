Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s manager, Andy Sharp, says that there have been some really positive elements to the young Owls’ 2024/25 campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The U18s are in a terrific run of form at the moment, scoring six goals in a hefty 6-1 win over Crewe Alexandra last time out to go second in the Professional Development League North table. They’ve won five games on the spin, finding the back of the net 17 times along the way.

Sharp, who is the man overseeing the group, has spoken highly of the work that has been done by a number of the players, but identified four in particular that have stood out - two who you’ve probably heard of, and two that you might not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in an interview with the club, he said, “It’s well-publicised we’ve had young Caelan Cadamarteri who has done really well as an U15 playing regular U18s football, scoring goals and earning international call-ups... We’ve had Will Grainger doing really well from the start of the season, and Yisa Alao, an U16 left-back who has come into the U18s and impressed.

“More recently Perry Ridge, a centre-back, has come into the team, he’s slotted straight into the U18s, and one or two others from the younger age groups have also featured, which is really positive.”

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri and Will Grainger

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri

Meanwhile, on the topic of Cadamarteri and Grainger in particular, he said, “Sometimes you can’t predict how it will go when you introduce young players and step them up. We had it on our mind to dip them into the Under-18s because we thought it was the right time to do it… You never know how players are going to take to it and how they will respond.

“We had one or two injuries and that kind of pushed this situation a bit earlier than we maybe planned but they took to it, did really well and have thrived in this environment. They have gone in there, then come out, Caelan went back to his own age group and experienced the Floodlit Cup and the U15s group had some success in that which is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important that, as a club and staff, we give them a rounded experience. That’s experience at their own age group, as well as being stretched and challenged higher up. Will is an U16 so he will go from the hybrid programme next year onto the full-time programme as an apprentice, Caelan is a year younger.”

Wednesday’s U18s are back in action - again against Crewe - on Saturday morning, and will be hoping to close the gap on league leaders, Burnley, by collecting six more points on their return to Middlewood Road.