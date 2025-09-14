North Stand news confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday clash - Owls could be outnumbered by Grimsby Town
After a request from the Mariners for more tickets, Wednesday offered-up an extra 2,000 seats to visiting supporters on the stipulation the job lot was taken. That stipulation was put in place in order for the move to be financially viable for the Owls once the additional costs of opening the North Stand were considered.
Grimsby had already sold out an initial allocation of 4,000 seats spread over the upper and lower tiers of the Leppings Lane End. The Mariners confirmed that any shortfall on the 2,000 tickets will be met by the club and the extra away seating will see the North Stand opened, subject to to the approval of SWFC’s Safety Advisory Group and South Yorkshire Police. The Mariners Trust bought 200 tickets to contribute towards the total.
The home support will be limited to the South Stand lower tier only in light of a supporter spending boycott designed to put further pressure on the continued ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. At the time of writing somewhere in the region of 3,100 tickets remain available to Wednesdayites meaning that on the basis of a reported South Stand attendance of around 8,275, it is not outside the realm of possibility that away support outnumbers that of home fans on the night.
The third round match-up comes after youthful Wednesday sides heroically edged out both Bolton Wanderers and a strong Premier League Leeds United outfit, while Grimsby’s first round win over Shrewsbury Town was capped by a remarkable penalty shootout victory over Manchester United.