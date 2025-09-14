Saturday afternoon with Sheffield Wednesday could perhaps have been best summed up in two words; desperately sad. Alex Miller was there and has written a few more.

In conversations both formal and informal in his 10 years at the club, Dejphon Chansiri has often told reporters that he doesn’t care for our opinion pieces. He doesn’t think they are fair, a science of reasoning apparently formed on the logic that people blessed with a platform such as ours shouldn’t be allowed to influence public opinion. He believes they are too emotional, unprofessional and lacking in substance.

Staring out onto Hillsborough stadium ahead of kick-off on Saturday, on the gaping swathes of empty seats and on large sections of a fan base seemingly shell-shocked and beaten into submission, you rather wondered whether he might feel there is any public opinion left open to debate.

If there was any sense of emotion, it was perhaps from the man I watched vacate his seat near the front of the Kop on 35 minutes while either scratching his eye or wiping a tear from beneath wraparound sunglasses.

If there was any lack of substance, it was from the failed ownership methods that have left staff behind the scenes both exhausted and nervously awaiting payday, a football team clambering for a sense of parity and a stadium so depressed it seemed unable to muster the energy for anger.

With Wednesday 3-0 down with just a tick over half an hour on the clock, dozens made their way to the exit. At half-time, dozens more made their way over the South Stand bridge seemingly unable to participate any longer. An hour or so earlier, a wander through Grandstand concourses that were not long since busy and excitable had delivered a vision of sad and empty loneliness.

That discussions about any actual football seem a secondary concern at current feels both ridiculous and inevitable and - in many ways - a waste of time. There’s no doubting the immense spirit that has been shown in these early weeks of the campaign and the togetherness bound with those on the terraces as all attached to Sheffield Wednesday look to navigate Chansiri Creek with no paddle to reach for.

The ever-dawning fact of the matter is that this side is set for a week-on-week struggle this season and, in terms of the bigger picture, through no fault of their own. The numbers once again showcased Owls competitiveness in some facets of their defeat to Bristol City but in truth they were outgunned. There’s going to be a lot of that.

There’ll be positives reached for and moments famous. Youngsters will launch careers and wins will feel iconic, but with the adrenaline of the summer’s beating already beginning to wear off the bruises are beginning to show from pitch to terrace. The squad is thin, the fan base is thinning and in any absence of a takeover, the dog days of October, November, December, January, February, March and April are waiting.

A passionate and prolonged demonstration beneath the South Stand in the moments after the final whistle showed a three-figure crowd unwilling to give up, the tenth minute brought about a show of defiance that was once again shown respect from opposition supporters. Some protest stickers were placed on Chansiri’s golden elephants. The post-match display of defiance was fierce and passionate and well-attended and saw one supporter take it upon himself to encourage his comrades to take the spirit of the protest into future home games.

As it was, with the gathered thousands slapped about by three first half goals and three decades of disappointment, the central truly lasting feeling from the afternoon was one of desperate sadness; of lifeless concourses and a sense of misery.

The efforts of those seeking to organise protests are immense and there’ll be ebbs and flows around the widespread appetite for demonstration along the way. Every conceivable emotion has already been seen in these opening weeks of Wednesday’s season and that rollercoaster will continue until it comes to celebration day. The road is long and until then it could well be a case of keeping on keeping on.

Dejphon Chansiri doesn’t like reporters talking about our opinions, but here’s one not up for debate; he’s broken Sheffield Wednesday. It’ll only truly be fixed when he’s nowhere near it.