Saido Berahino’s hat-trick meant in-form Bannan’s first-half thunderbolt was somewhat overlooked in the aftermath of Saturday’s emphatic 6-0 win over Cambridge.

That strike was the 32-year-old’s eighth goal of the season and ties him with striker Lee Gregory as the Owls’ top scorer this term.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan celebrates his goal with Lee Gregory. Photo: Steve Ellis.

"There’s probably nobody better at seeing pictures and understanding the game in terms of what’s required,” said Moore, whose Cambridge counterpart Mark Bonner labelled Bannan ‘the best player in the league’.

"There’s nobody better working in tight spaces. He’s in good form at the moment, Baz, long may that continue for us.

"He’s got a great group of players that are on the same page as him, that are technically gifted like him and allow him to get that room and space.”

Moore has regularly rotated his starting XI this season as he attempts to manage the workload of his players, with Bannan the only exception to this rule.

The midfield maestro has completed 90 minutes in all but two league games this season, when he was injured, and is likely to retain his place for Tuesday’s visit of Accrington Stanley despite the Owls’ busy schedule, which will see them make the long trip to Gillingham this weekend.

Saturday’s strike was the latest of several eye-catching goals Bannan has scored from outside the area this season.

"In and around the opposition penalty box I don’t think there’s anybody better,” Moore added.