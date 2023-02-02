It’s promising to be one of the stand-out fixtures of the season and there’s no shortage of confidence coming from the Plymouth Argyle camp ahead of their weekend trip to face Sheffield Wednesday.

The Hillsborough clash sees first play second, with Plymouth the last team to beat the Owls when they won by the odd goal at Home Park in October.

The Pilgrims themselves have lost just once in the league since being surprisingly hammered by Charlton way back in August.

While Wednesday’s focus had been on the FA Cup and Fleetwood last week, Steven Schumacher’s side had a break, having lost in the last round to Grimsby, but there was still some action on the pitch, with Plymouth showcasing the size of their squad by playing an 11 v 11 match between them.

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie descried this weekend's match against Sheffield Wednesday as 'massive'. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Striker Ryan Hardie said that proved how much quality there is in the table-toppers’ ranks.

“We played a game on Friday and there’s two starting 11s that could compete at the top end of League One,” he said.

“Callum [Wright] makes forward runs in behind, it leaves more gaps for the striker. Finn [Azaz] drops in and gets the ball, plays the ball forward. There's lots of different ways that we can play and the players that have got now just play off each other.

“There's no weakness in any area, which is important for a squad especially at this time of this season.”

Last season Plymouth had been in a strong position to at least make the play-offs but hampered by the loss of manager Ryan Lowe to Preston, they fell away. It appears as though there has been some learning from that and Hardie says their form against the top teams in the division has been the difference this time around.

“The results against the top ten are second to none," he said. “We’ve done the opposite to last year, where we never won the big games. It's massively important that we all do our jobs right. If we can work as hard as we can, then hopefully it'll be a good result.”