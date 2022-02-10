The former Middlesbrough man, who arrived on a free transfer in the summer, has played the majority of his Owls football as a left centre-half this season, deputising in an avalanche injury crisis at the back for several weeks.

“It was just about doing a job for the team and helping out wherever I was needed,” he said. “In my more natural position my natural position is about scoring goals and creating chances for the boys up top so it was a change.

“I’d never played there before. The gaffer spoke to me about it. It’s one of those in this industry where it’s about adapting as quickly as you can.

“These days footballers are a lot more versatile. I spoke to him and said I’d do it to the best of my ability, give 100 per cent and help the team out as much as I possibly can.”

The spirit shown by Johnson and others to have filled in in unfamiliar positions, he thinks, tells a tale of the mindset Darren Moore has cultivated at S6.

“It’s a totally different mindset, which I found out quickly. Playing alongside Palms and Hutch, both experienced at the back, it all helped massively.

Marvin 'Neymarv' Johnson has jumped into impressive form for Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s easy for a player to turn around and say they don’t want to play in a certain position or make themselves unavailable.

“The fact that people have stepped in, got their head down and put in what they needed to it, it shows the character and the mentality of the boys. Everyone wants to win and everyone wants to play.

“If any of us need to play out of position to get involved in the team you can see all the boys are more than willing.”

Now flying as a left wing-back, with the strength of defensive wisdom that stint at the back has given him, Johnson is enjoying fine form in a more natural spot and the plaudits of supporters, who have nicknamed him ‘Neymarv’. But is it a moniker he enjoys?

“That’s been the case since I started playing, they did it at Middlesbrough and they’re doing it now,” Johnson laughed.