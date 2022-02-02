Next West Brom Manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday boss favourite to take over after Valerien Ismael sacking

After a good start to the season, West Brom have slipped down the table and have won just once in their last eight games.

They are currently in fifth place in the Championship, but are level on points with MIddlesbrough and Huddersfield in sixth and seventh respectively.

And now, according to SkyBet, a familiar face is looks set to take over.

West Brom have sacked boss Valérien Ismaël after seven months in charge.

Unpopular ex-Owls boss Steve Bruce went straight to the top of the odds at 1-4.

Bruce, who after just six months in charge, jumped ship from Wednesday just before the season was about to start, has been out of work since the takeover at Newcastle United saw him ousted out of his dream job and eventually replaced by Eddie Howe.

Ismaël took over at the Hawthorns in June after an impressive season at Barnsley, who he took to the play-offs before losing out in the semi-finals to Swansea.

A short statement on the club’s website, read: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valérien Ismaël has today left his position as head coach.

“Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also departed The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valérien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.