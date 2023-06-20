Sheffield Wednesday fans have had a day to digest the news that Darren Moore is no longer their manager and during that time an old face has taken to the top of the list of replacements.

The bookies were quick to throw Carlos Carvalhal in as favourite as early as Monday night, with the former Owls boss free and available to take over if he gets the call after leaving Celta last month having kept them in La Liga on the final day of the season.

Since then odds have tumbled on a number of other candidates and Carvalhal has been jined by another couple of ex-Owls, though one would would a lot more likely to get an interview than the other.

It is unknown as yet what kind of manager Dejphon Chansiri is looking for and he has been known in the past to throw the odd curveball, though the Jos Luhukay project was probably the Wednesday chairman’s biggest football lesson so far.

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet.

1 . Carlos Carvalhal Carlos Carvalhal left RC Celta at the end of La Liga season after keeping them up on the final day. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images) Photo: Florencia Tan Jun Photo Sales

2 . Sam Allardyce - 25/1 No list is complete without the presence of Big Sam. Now with the reputation of something of a firefighter it might be a bit early in the year to be giving him a call Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Ian Evatt - 25/1 The Bolton boss has done a decent job there and is still something of a rookie who you feel can make the step up at some stage, maybe not this early, though Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Graham Potter - 25/1 You'd think the odds might as well be 1000/1 as he'd definitely see himself as a Premier League manager who will sit tight and wait for one to crop up. Has plenty of money from his Chelsea departure to allow him to hold on for a while Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales