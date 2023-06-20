Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Updated list has Carlos Carvalhal joined by another ex-Owl - gallery
The bookies were quick to throw Carlos Carvalhal in as favourite as early as Monday night, with the former Owls boss free and available to take over if he gets the call after leaving Celta last month having kept them in La Liga on the final day of the season.
Since then odds have tumbled on a number of other candidates and Carvalhal has been jined by another couple of ex-Owls, though one would would a lot more likely to get an interview than the other.
It is unknown as yet what kind of manager Dejphon Chansiri is looking for and he has been known in the past to throw the odd curveball, though the Jos Luhukay project was probably the Wednesday chairman’s biggest football lesson so far.
Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet.