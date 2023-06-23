News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Paul Ince the shock new favourite to take over - gallery

An apparent overnight surge in betting has placed former Liverpool and Manchester United player Paul Ince as the new favourite to take over as Sheffield Wednesday boss.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 19th Jun 2023, 19:56 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 07:43 BST

Ince’s last job saw him sacked at Easter before the clearly inevitable relegation of Reading into League One, though in fairness the whole club was in the mire and he was fighting a losing battle.

Before that, there was a nine-year gap from his previous role at Blackpool, while he has also been at Notts County, Blackpool, MK Dons (twice), Blackburn and Macclesfield, with generally little success.

MORE: When Sheffield Wednesday’s players will return for preseason as manager hunt continues

It could be speculated that the burst of bets on Ince came following a series of apparently leaked and, most likely, fake screengrabs that appeared on social media on Thursday night claiming Ince was getting the job.

MORE: Dejphon Chansiri’s top six hopes for Sheffield Wednesday – what are the chances?

Meanwhile, the odds on Nathan Jones taking charge has also fallen from 12/1 to 7/2, an appointment that would make much more sense. Previous favourite Steven Gerrard’s odds have stayed at 9/4.

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 7am on June 23.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool player Paul Ince was relegated while in charge of Reading last season. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

1. Paul Ince

Former Manchester United and Liverpool player Paul Ince was relegated while in charge of Reading last season. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens bounced back from some difficult experiences in his quite short managerial career so far to prove a big success at Leyton Orient, winning promotion to League One last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

2. Richie Wellens - 25/1

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens bounced back from some difficult experiences in his quite short managerial career so far to prove a big success at Leyton Orient, winning promotion to League One last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Patrick Vieira has yet to take up a new role since getting the boot from Crystal Palace. Already fairly experienced for a young manager, would he drop down into the Championship or hang on for a bigger job across Europe?

3. Patrick Vieira - 25/1

Patrick Vieira has yet to take up a new role since getting the boot from Crystal Palace. Already fairly experienced for a young manager, would he drop down into the Championship or hang on for a bigger job across Europe? Photo: David Price

Photo Sales
Just been given the boot by Bournemouth after doing a great job when Scott Parker left but you always got the feeling the Championship might be his level in the long term

4. Gary O'Neill - 25/1

Just been given the boot by Bournemouth after doing a great job when Scott Parker left but you always got the feeling the Championship might be his level in the long term Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LiverpoolManchester UnitedSteven GerrardReadingLeague OneBlackpool