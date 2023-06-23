An apparent overnight surge in betting has placed former Liverpool and Manchester United player Paul Ince as the new favourite to take over as Sheffield Wednesday boss.

Ince’s last job saw him sacked at Easter before the clearly inevitable relegation of Reading into League One, though in fairness the whole club was in the mire and he was fighting a losing battle.

Before that, there was a nine-year gap from his previous role at Blackpool, while he has also been at Notts County, Blackpool, MK Dons (twice), Blackburn and Macclesfield, with generally little success.

It could be speculated that the burst of bets on Ince came following a series of apparently leaked and, most likely, fake screengrabs that appeared on social media on Thursday night claiming Ince was getting the job.

Meanwhile, the odds on Nathan Jones taking charge has also fallen from 12/1 to 7/2, an appointment that would make much more sense. Previous favourite Steven Gerrard’s odds have stayed at 9/4.

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 7am on June 23.

1 . Paul Ince Former Manchester United and Liverpool player Paul Ince was relegated while in charge of Reading last season. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Richie Wellens - 25/1 Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens bounced back from some difficult experiences in his quite short managerial career so far to prove a big success at Leyton Orient, winning promotion to League One last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Patrick Vieira - 25/1 Patrick Vieira has yet to take up a new role since getting the boot from Crystal Palace. Already fairly experienced for a young manager, would he drop down into the Championship or hang on for a bigger job across Europe? Photo: David Price Photo Sales

4 . Gary O'Neill - 25/1 Just been given the boot by Bournemouth after doing a great job when Scott Parker left but you always got the feeling the Championship might be his level in the long term Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales