Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Former Aston Villa and West Ham bosses now leading the way
Over the weekend Giuseppe Iachini, a relative unknown on these shores, emerged as an apparent candidate following reports of the 59-year-old Italian’s interest in the role vacated by Darren Moore a little over a week ago.
However, he has now slipped down the list with former Owls skipper Dean Smith, most recenty with Leicester City at the tail end of last season, now out in front following reports that Wednesday had opened discussions with the 52-year-old.
A new face has entered the fray, though, in the form of ex-West Ham, West Brom and Watford manager Slaven Bilić.
Last week’s leading contenders, Paul Ince and Steven Gerrard are now way down the order, while also somewhat randomly added, former Fulham and West Ham forward Luís Boa Morte has moved down to 22/1. The Portugal international’s only managerial position was at lowly Sintrense in his homeland, however he has been working as a first team coach alongside Marco Silva at both Everton and Fulham.
Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 2pm on June 28.