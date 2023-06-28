It’s all change again in the race to become the next manager of Sheffield Wednesday, according to the bookmakers.

Over the weekend Giuseppe Iachini, a relative unknown on these shores, emerged as an apparent candidate following reports of the 59-year-old Italian’s interest in the role vacated by Darren Moore a little over a week ago.

However, he has now slipped down the list with former Owls skipper Dean Smith, most recenty with Leicester City at the tail end of last season, now out in front following reports that Wednesday had opened discussions with the 52-year-old.

A new face has entered the fray, though, in the form of ex-West Ham, West Brom and Watford manager Slaven Bilić.

Last week’s leading contenders, Paul Ince and Steven Gerrard are now way down the order, while also somewhat randomly added, former Fulham and West Ham forward Luís Boa Morte has moved down to 22/1. The Portugal international’s only managerial position was at lowly Sintrense in his homeland, however he has been working as a first team coach alongside Marco Silva at both Everton and Fulham.

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 2pm on June 28.

Dean Smith Former Leicester, Norwich and Aston Villa manager Dean Smith had a spell as a player with Sheffield Wednesday

Vitor Campelos - 25/1 Vitor Campelos last at GD Chaves has made no secret of his wish to manage in England and has previoulsy been linked with jobs at Hul City and Cardiff City. Definitely wants this one, too

Gary O'Neill - 25/1 Just been given the boot by Bournemouth after doing a great job when Scott Parker left but you always got the feeling the Championship might be his level in the long term

Torsten Lieberknecht - 25/1 Torsten Lieberknecht is building up a fine reputation after winning promotion with Darmstadt 98 and it wouldn't be the first time Chansiri went to Germany for a boss... that one didn't go well! Odds have lengthened over the course of the week.