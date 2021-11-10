The legendary former Liverpool and England player has enjoyed an impressive start to his managerial career first in the academy at Anfield before ending Celtic’s vice-like grip on Scottish football last season by winning the Gers’ first Premiership title in a decade.

Along with his assistant Gary McAllister, Gerrard earned huge plaudits for winning the league over their great rivals by no fewer than 25 points. They ended the season unbeaten in league football and four points clear in the current table after 13 matches.

Villa sacked former Sheffield Wednesday defender Dean Smith earlier this week and have reportedly agreed terms to bring 41-year-old Gerrard to the Midlands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with attention turning to who might replace the Liverpudlian at Ibrox, Smith has found himself among the runners and riders in the early bookies’ odds at 14/1.

Another former Owls figure, the newly available former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, is also fancied to be among the potential next men, though he is priced further out at 33/1.

Ex-Barnsley midfielder Alex Neil, formerly manager of Norwich City and Preston North End, is the early favourite at 5/2, with McAllister priced at 3/1.

Two former Sheffield Wednesday figures are on the early bookies' list to replace Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager.

Neil was an early favourite for the still vacant Barnsley post but it is understood the Oakwell club are close to appointing an overseas coach.