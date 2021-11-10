Next Rangers manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday boss and ex-Owls player in running to replace Aston Villa-bound Steven Gerrard
The rumour mill up north is whirring full speed amid reports Steven Gerrard is set to take over as manager of Aston Villa in the next 48 hours.
The legendary former Liverpool and England player has enjoyed an impressive start to his managerial career first in the academy at Anfield before ending Celtic’s vice-like grip on Scottish football last season by winning the Gers’ first Premiership title in a decade.
Along with his assistant Gary McAllister, Gerrard earned huge plaudits for winning the league over their great rivals by no fewer than 25 points. They ended the season unbeaten in league football and four points clear in the current table after 13 matches.
Villa sacked former Sheffield Wednesday defender Dean Smith earlier this week and have reportedly agreed terms to bring 41-year-old Gerrard to the Midlands.
And with attention turning to who might replace the Liverpudlian at Ibrox, Smith has found himself among the runners and riders in the early bookies’ odds at 14/1.
Read More
Another former Owls figure, the newly available former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, is also fancied to be among the potential next men, though he is priced further out at 33/1.
Ex-Barnsley midfielder Alex Neil, formerly manager of Norwich City and Preston North End, is the early favourite at 5/2, with McAllister priced at 3/1.
Neil was an early favourite for the still vacant Barnsley post but it is understood the Oakwell club are close to appointing an overseas coach.
Derek McInnes, a one-time Rangers player, is out at 9/2.