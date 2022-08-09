The Owls have been credited with an interest in Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson in recent months alongside a host of EFL clubs including Championship sides Luton Town, West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town.

Despite their status as a third tier side, Wednesday were thought at one stage to have been in the running to take the attacking midfielder on loan as the Magpies sought to find the best possible fit in terms of game time and playing style.

But Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made clear from the outset that Anderson could end up staying on at St James Park depending on how his pre-season went and indeed how much work the club were able to do in the transfer market.

Howe’s last word on Anderson’s future suggested that barring a change in circumstance, the 19-year-old had done enough to earn his place in the Premier League squad this season.

And a final nail may well have been hammered into the coffin of those wanting to steal the England youth international away.

Reports in the national media suggest a hamstring injury to Newcastle regular Jonjo Shelvey could keep him out for up to 12 weeks, weakening the midfield and confirming Anderson as a Toon player for the forthcoming season.