New Wimbledon boss makes honest admission before tough Sheffield Wednesday test

The former Reading manager was appointed as Mark Robinson’s replacement earlier this week, and has had just a short period of time to work with his new players before making the trip up north to Hillsborough.

Now, in his first interview as manager of the Dons, Bowen admitted that they haven’t had a lot of time to change many things tactically before facing Darren Moore’s Owls.

He told the club’s official website, “Sometimes as a coach, we can all be talking too much… Sometimes it gets lost, it goes in one ear and out the other. So, I'm very much aware of that as well. We had the first training session today and I was pleased with what I saw.“The difficult thing is that I’ve come in and we’ve only got 48 hours before we play Sheffield Wednesday. So you don't get a lot time to put any real sort of detail or tactics into it. It's just about making sure the messages you put to them are the right messages.”

He also went on to add that while he’s looking forward to the Hillsborough trip – he can’t wait for their next home game.

Bowen said, “Everybody wants to pull in the same way. Even after 24 or 48 hours you can see that everybody has got a real feeling and a heart for the club and wants it to do well. So just to build on that is exciting. I'm really looking forward to it. From speaking to the players this morning, I don't see any young players or players out there who are down.

“They’re disappointed, but they’re wide-eyed, keen and ready to put things right. So, we'll feed off that. We’ll feed off it as a group and we’ll feed off it with the fans as well. I’m looking forward to Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday, but just as much, if not more, the first home game against Charlton as well.”