Jamaica and Bailey Cadamarteri took a step closer to reaching the 2026 World Cup in the early hours of this morning.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reggae Boys suffered a setback in their first game of the current international break after being defeat in Curacao, losing their spot on top of Group B, but a big win over Bermuda - coupled with Curacao’s Trinidad and Tobago draw - saw them regain that spot this week.

Join our Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp community Get all your Sheffield Wednesday news delivered straight to your phone! 💬 Join on WhatsApp

Cadamarteri was an unused substitute this time around after featuring heavily in Jamaica’s previous three games, but will have been delighted with what he saw from his teammates as they put Bermuda to the sword with a heavy 4-0 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Dante Leverock own goal got the ball rolling for the Jamaicans before Bobby Decordova-Reid and Shamar Nicholson made it 3-0 before the break. Dujuan Richards, of Chelsea, rounded things off to make it four in the second half to make sure that the hosts would secure the three points needed to leapfrog the Curacaoans.

All Wednesday Podcast Interviews, match analysis and behind-the-scenes chat - new episodes every week. ▶ Subscribe on YouTube

‘Cadz’ will now head back to Middlewood Road ahead of the Owls’ trip to Charlton Athletic, however may be restricted to a place on the bench at the Valley considering the substantial travel time and time difference between England and Kingston. That was the case last time out after he got his first Jamaica goal, with Henrik Pedersen opting to use him from the bench instead.

Elsewhere, young Owls goalkeeper, Logan Stretch, had a difficult time as he came up against England’s U19s with Wales. He started the game as they went on to lose 7-0 at La Quinta Football Centre, with Wednesday loan star, Harry Amass, coming on for the final 20 minutes or so. They too now make the trip back to South Yorkshire, though their travel time is slightly less than Cadamarteri’s.

Wednesday take on the Addicks this coming weekend as they look to try and bounce back from the heavy 5-0 defeat to Coventry City, and Pedersen will be hoping that the break has done his players some good after a tough few fixtures.