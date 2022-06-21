The Star reported on Monday that the Owls were closing in on a deal for the 28-year-old Wales international, and now it’s been announced that he has agreed to join the club on July 1st when his contract with the Bluebirds comes to an end.

It was confirmed on Tuesday evening on the club's official website, with a statement saying, “Will Vaulks will sign for the Owls on 1 July when his contract with Cardiff City expires.”

The former Rotherham United man has represented his country on seven occasions, and has plenty of experience in both the Championship and League One, playing over 120 games between the divisions over his career.

It’s understood that he turned down Championship approaches in favour of making the switch to S6, and he’ll be looking to hit the ground running as soon as possible.

Vaulks becomes the third signing of the summer for Wednesday after they snapped up centre back, Ben Heneghan, from AFC Wimbledon and David Stockdale of Wycombe Wanderers, and is also the third different position that they have bolstered since the transfer window opened.

Moore is still on the lookout for more new signings as we draw closer to the start of the 2022/23 season, and it’s almost certain that their latest acquisition won’t be their last.

Will Vaulks has signed for Sheffield Wednesday.