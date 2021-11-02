The Owls’ South Yorkshire rivals are managerless after Markus Schopp was sacked earlier this week with them second-bottom of the Championship and though their recent history of employment may suggest the likely candidate will come from abroad, Moore is among a few domestic names on the betting long-list.

The 47-year-old enjoyed a successful two-year stint at Oakwell towards the back end of his playing career and is priced as an outside chance at 20/1 alongside relative unknowns Dominik Thalhammer, Matthias Jaissle and Poya Asbaghi.

Barnsley-born Mick McCarthy is the current favourite at 7/2, with former Tykes man Alex Neil second-favourite at 6/1.

Amid a host of foreign and domestic names, former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is a fifth-favourite 8/1, with Rotherham United boss Paul Warne sat a little further back in the betting at 12/1.