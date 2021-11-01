Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder favourite to take over at Barnsley - Paul Warne, Steve Bruce also linked

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is the early favourite to take over at Barnsley (John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images).

Wilder, out of work since he left his boyhood club earlier this year after leading them to two promotions, is 4/1 to replace Schopp, who was axed after a disastrous run of form left the Reds second-bottom of the table – having finished in the Championship play-offs last season.

Barnsley boy Mick McCarthy is 6/1 after being sacked by Cardiff last month while former Preston chief Alex Neil is 8/1 in the bookies’ odds, at the time of writing.

Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth is 8/1 to take over at Oakwell, the same price as the Tykes' newly-appointed interim head coach Joseph Laumann.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne and former Celtic manager Neil Lennon are both 10/1 while another former Blades boss in Steve Bruce is 12/1 to take over, after he was sacked by Newcastle United last month.

Nuno Espirito Santo is 16/1 after being sacked by Spurs earlier today.

Schopp’s fate was confirmed earlier today with a statement issued by Barnsley. In it, chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: “On behalf of everyone at Oakwell, I would like to thank Markus for the last few months and wish him well for the next step in his career.

“I would like supporters to know that the process for finding a suitable replacement is underway and we will announce a new appointment in due course.”

Schopp added: "I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me in this short but very intense time. It is a pity that our hard work was not reflected in the results. I wish the club all the best for the future and that they will achieve all their goals."

Who else is in the frame to take over at Barnsley? (Correct as of 12pm, 01/11/21):

Mick McCarthy 6/1

Alex Neil 8/1

Gareth Ainsworth 8/1

Joseph Laumann 8/1

Neil Lennon 10/1

Paul Warne 10/1

Ryan Lowe 12/1

Steve Bruce 12/1

Jonathan Woodgate 12/1

Michael Appleton 14/1

Dave Challinor 14/1

Derek McIness 16/1

Chris Hughton 16/1

Tony Pulis 16/1

Neil Harris 16/1

Michael Flynn 16/1