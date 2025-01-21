Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has repeatedly made reference to his foremost Sheffield Wednesday points hurdle this season, but he has now also suggested ‘exciting signings’ can contribute to a play-off push.

The Owls sit four points shy of the top six places in the Championship with 19 matches to go. Röhl has spoken a number of times about the need to reach a tally of 50 points before springing towards further ambitions and with a meeting having been held between the Wednesday boss and club owner Dejphon Chansiri regarding the ongoing January transfer window, it is hoped new signing can be made to accelerate their push.

Injuries in defence have furthered an already fierce need for reinforcements at the back, while ‘special’ players in the final third are a Röhl priority. It rings true on what has been a theme of Wednesday’s season even in matches they have lost; strong, competitive performances between the boxes and speaking after another example of that at Leeds United on Sunday, the Owls boss was asked what his priorities were.

He said: “When you look to our - I won’t see issues - but when you see the summary and you see I speak a lot about both boxes, this is what we could and should improve. Both boxes.

“But it is also clear, four points in this area is harder to make up than six points in the relegation fight because at the top of the league there is a tough race, you are competitive with teams, they are longer in this position and it is not maybe the first time they fight for the play-offs, they do it again and again.”

Röhl has praised the togetherness and fortitude of a Wednesday squad that has recovered more points from losing positions than any other side in the division. It is plenty more of that, coupled with improvements in vital areas, that he hopes can propel them further into the play-off conversation.

Interestingly, he also pinpointed the date at which he wants to find Wednesday within touching distance, when they can go ‘all-in’ on an assault for a top six place. A tough run of 11 fixtures take the Owls into the last international break of the season - scheduled for mid-March - before eight games in five weeks and what many would read to be a kinder run of games.

“Our way should be that we try to close this gap with our tools, our spirit and some interesting, exciting signings,” he said. “On the other side we have to bring the football I want to see. I think we have a good identity at the minute. If we can bring all this together we have a chance to bring us closer to the gap.

“We want to be in a good situation where after the international break we can go all in, we can attack and we have nothing to lose.”