It’s not often you see a home team manager stride out towards an away end to applaud opposition supporters.

But that’s what Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones did in the moments after the final whistle of their 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with the Welshman going on to explain an affinity with the club - and his admiration for those who had made the trip to The Valley.

A driven second half performance left Wednesday feeling a little short-changed from a defeat that saw them dip to the foot of the Championship table. Sloppy errors set the visitors to a two-goal deficit in the first half and many left the ground thinking the Owls may well have been worth a draw or more after they left with the better of the statistics almost across the board.

They were roared on throughout by a sold-out away support and Jones noted the togetherness of both players and fans in remaining competitive despite the huge off-field turbulence that has underpinned dire and uncertain current circumstances.

Sheffield Wednesday players applaud their supporters at Charlton Athletic. Pic: Steve Ellis | Steve Ellis

“We said before the game that they were having a right go at this,” Jones told The Star. “Look, there were certain things within their performance that I won’t dissect because it’s not my football club, but they’re having a go. I know Barry Bannan really well and he’s a credit, the players are a credit because of everything that’s going on.

“They’ve got good players, some of these players are good at Championship level; Jamal Lowe, Dominic Iorfa, Baz, Ethan played for me and went to the play-off final with Luton. These are good players.

“I went up to the crowd with them and I really hope they don’t think that was sarcastic at all because these are tough times. Our club knows what it’s like. We came through it and with god’s will they will too. The framework and the foundation of your football club is the fans and ours aside, there aren’t many better than Sheffield Wednesday’s.”

Jones’ soft spot for Wednesday goes back to the early 1990s and memories of watching the halcyon Atkinson and Francis sides that settled themselves as one of the great entertainer sides in English football. And it’s clear he takes absolutely no pride in having seen the big-spending early years of Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership having turned so desperately.

“I know there are bigger problems in the world than football clubs and football owners,” Jones continued. “I know things happen at football clubs. To be fair to him, Chansiri put a lot of money into Sheffield Wednesday. They had a right go at getting promoted, I remember playing against a wonderful side with Steven Fletcher and players like that and things turned. I have no idea why and I can’t comment because it’s not my concern. But it’s a wonderful football club with a wonderful fan base.

“I love going up to Hillsborough, it has a great history. Chris Waddle is my favourite-ever player. I remember those teams with John Sheridan, David Hirst. I loved watching them. It’s a fantastic football club and hopefully whatever has to be done can be done. But that’s not my concern. Our fans have been through tough times. We had 20,000 plus fans again here today, when I came in we were having seven or eight up to 11 thousand here. Football clubs come through some tough times. With god’s will they will as well.”

