A scrappy second half saw the Addicks take the bulk of momentum and go two goals up through Sonny Carey and Reece Burke. Wednesday looked a tired outfit heading into the break but were able to look the better side pushing deep into the game, Jamal Lowe scoring to put them within a touch of what would have been a worthy point.
Dominic Iorfa went off injured and Ethan Horvath received a last gasp red card to throw further headache on matters. It’s all against them, but Wednesday are giving it a proper crack.
Here are our ratings from The Valley.
1. Ethan Horvath - 5
Had to do better with the opener, spilling the ball down his body and straight into the path of the goalscorer Carey. Out smartly in the end to clear a ball over the top - just in time - early in the second dig. Cleared out Carl Leaburn to receive a red card. Looked in some pain coming off. | UGC
2. Liam Palmer - 6
Shuffled from wing-back to right centre-half and faced-up against the physical challenge admirably. A couple of sassy touches going forward, too. Grabbed a clean sheet for his trouble with the gloves. You read that correctly. | UGC
3. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Battled on after a painful-looking collision with Campbell after 15 minutes or so. Got treatment twice but ultimately couldn't continue. | UGC
4. Gabriel Otegbayo - 5
Was always going to have eyes on him, stepping in for Weaver, and didn't have things go easy on him after clearing Bree out early doors to be served with a yellow. Recovered from his own error on the half hour with a fine block tackle. Grew into the second half, which showed character. | UGC