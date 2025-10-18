An 8/10 and some fives in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from difficult defeat at Charlton Athletic

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 18th Oct 2025

Sheffield Wednesday came away from Charlton Athletic without a point despite a rallying second half effort that put them right back into things.

A scrappy second half saw the Addicks take the bulk of momentum and go two goals up through Sonny Carey and Reece Burke. Wednesday looked a tired outfit heading into the break but were able to look the better side pushing deep into the game, Jamal Lowe scoring to put them within a touch of what would have been a worthy point.

Dominic Iorfa went off injured and Ethan Horvath received a last gasp red card to throw further headache on matters. It’s all against them, but Wednesday are giving it a proper crack.

Here are our ratings from The Valley.

Had to do better with the opener, spilling the ball down his body and straight into the path of the goalscorer Carey. Out smartly in the end to clear a ball over the top - just in time - early in the second dig. Cleared out Carl Leaburn to receive a red card. Looked in some pain coming off.

Ethan Horvath - 5

Had to do better with the opener, spilling the ball down his body and straight into the path of the goalscorer Carey. Out smartly in the end to clear a ball over the top - just in time - early in the second dig. Cleared out Carl Leaburn to receive a red card. Looked in some pain coming off.

Shuffled from wing-back to right centre-half and faced-up against the physical challenge admirably. A couple of sassy touches going forward, too. Grabbed a clean sheet for his trouble with the gloves. You read that correctly.

Liam Palmer - 6

Shuffled from wing-back to right centre-half and faced-up against the physical challenge admirably. A couple of sassy touches going forward, too. Grabbed a clean sheet for his trouble with the gloves. You read that correctly.

Battled on after a painful-looking collision with Campbell after 15 minutes or so. Got treatment twice but ultimately couldn't continue.

Dominic Iorfa - 6

Battled on after a painful-looking collision with Campbell after 15 minutes or so. Got treatment twice but ultimately couldn't continue.

Was always going to have eyes on him, stepping in for Weaver, and didn't have things go easy on him after clearing Bree out early doors to be served with a yellow. Recovered from his own error on the half hour with a fine block tackle. Grew into the second half, which showed character.

Gabriel Otegbayo - 5

Was always going to have eyes on him, stepping in for Weaver, and didn't have things go easy on him after clearing Bree out early doors to be served with a yellow. Recovered from his own error on the half hour with a fine block tackle. Grew into the second half, which showed character.

