Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl knows his side are in for a difficult trip to Plymouth Argyle this afternoon - and shrouded some mystery over whether his former Pilgrim attacker could be handed an extended chance to impress.

The Owls have made the long trip south and will head to Home Park hoping to turn around their downturn in results since the turn of the year. Plymouth are a club with which Wednesday have shared some tussles in recent seasons and their task is more pressing - they’re six points shy of the safety line but have shown signs of promise under new boss Miron Muslic.

Röhl attended their recent FA Cup clash at Manchester City, a tie they entered having already knocked out two Premier League outfits in Brentford and Liverpool. Defeat at Hull City in midweek saw a lacklustre Pilgrims performance but with Muslic having whipped up the crowd in his pre-match press conference, the highly-regarded Home Park atmosphere is something Wednesday will have to contend with.

“It's a team that is well-organised,” Röhl said. “I was at the stadium for their game against Manchester City and you could see that they were very aggressive with front-foot defending in their shape. They are a little bit more direct now with a lot of second balls, free-kicks, throw-ins, all these things. You have to be ready for this and this will be a crucial part. It could be about which team is more nasty and aggressive with the second balls.

“Of course it is also about which team can bring the ball to the ground and is quick on the transition moments with the ball. For me the main part will be which team is quicker in the mind and if we are sharp, aggressive, strong in the duels, close to the men, then we have a good opportunity.

“I know what it is involved to be involved in such a close race. Everything is possible and they will try everything. They have pressure now, they are six points behind at the moment. But we want to stop our run, we will focus on ourselves to bring our quality onto the pitch and be more aggressive than them.”

One player who is yet to make his full Wednesday debut is Toulouse loanee Ibi Cissoko, whose loan with Plymouth was terminated to facilitate his January move north. The Dutch trickster has shown glimpses of quality from the bench but it was warned he always likely to be the subject of a ‘staging-up’ period in the early stages of his time at S6.

Claimed word from Devon was that Cissoko didn’t fit in with Muslic’s preferred attributes and so the Pilgrims were only too happy to tear up his deal and push resources elsewhere. With weeks of ‘staging-up’ under his belt, is this the chance for Cissoko to step into the Owls line-up and show his former club what they’re missing?

“I will decide this on Saturday of course,” Röhl said. “Ibi has made steps forward, you will see from his games so far moments of quality and now it is about consistency. You must not have just one moment in 10 minutes, you must do it again and again. I am happy he is here, he can help us, I see him and he is still a young player where you can develop and improve him.

“You have some players we developed in this position, Gass and Musa are the examples and you sometimes need this relationship, a connection, trust belief, some talks, you must push them. These are things you must do with these players. Let's see. His moment will come and let's see if it is from the bench or a starter on Saturday. His moment will come.”