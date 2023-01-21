Multiple League One games postponed – but Sheffield Wednesday full steam ahead

Numerous League One games today have already been postponed, but there are no concerns for Sheffield Wednesday’s tie.

As proven by the steam floating up into the cold night sky outside Hillsborough last night, Wednesday’s undersoil heating is working just fine – and the game against Fleetwood Town isn’t likely to join the list of affected matches.

Bristol Rovers’ game against Wycombe Wanderers, Burton Albion’s trip to Lincoln City and the clash between Morecambe and Port Vale have all fallen foul to the freezing temperatures across the county, and they may not be the only ones affected as we get closer to kick off.

There have also been eight games called off elsewhere in the English Football League, and fans across the nation will be hoping that their particular club isn’t hit by the weather over the next couple of hours.

For Wednesday, who trained at Hillsborough on Friday, Moore is pleased that they have undersoil heating at S6, and praised the work of the groundstaff for their work at keeping the pitch match ready.

“This game will be the 30th game at Hillsborough this season,” he told The Star. “With the U21s and U18s, on top of the first team games and six training sessions.

“At this stage of the season all pitches get worn because of the time of year, and of course it’s taken a beating, but we’re doing all we can to look after it, and I think the groundstaff have done everything that they can - and I’m happy with it.

Sheffield Wednesday face Fleetwood Town this afternoon at Hillsborough. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“It’s in a playable state, and we’re really grateful in this cold snap that we’ve got the undersoil heating.”

