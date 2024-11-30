Moustaches and madness in 'funky' Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Derby County

We’ve lost it. We’ve gone barmy and made a load of changes. Look, it’s not the team we *think* will line-up at Pride Park on Sunday, but there are grains of logic to it. You can take up the headline claiming this is a ‘Predicted XI’ up with trading standards.

We’ve gone old school. Derby are a rare proposition in Championship football; not Crazy Gang levels of back-to-front, but direct and dangerous. Set pieces are their main source of goals and Wednesday may well have to get down and dirty at stages. We’ve picked a side to suit.

Here’s a Sheffield Wednesday line-up Danny Röhl could plump for if he decides to pull up his sleeves and fight dirty. Take it with a pinch of salt.

1 . GK - James Beadle The number one. A star man of many on Tuesday night, he'll be hoping the saves made at Hull can kickstart the fiery run of match-winning form he's well capable of. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . RCB - Liam Palmer Look, this is one of a handful of wild guesses based on little other than Rohl's suggestion there will be rotation. But at Pride Park, against a physical Derby, Palmer could prove to be a solid pick. More likely Yan Valery, you'd say, but we're feeling funky. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dominic Iorfa No Di'Shon Bernard for this owing to suspension, so the obvious choice would be Iorfa. Adds height to combat Derby's central threat - set pieces. Michael Ihiekwe is back in full training and would be an excellent bring-in, though he's not played since September. | UGC Photo Sales