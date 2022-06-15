More Sheffield Wednesday transfers on their way after Ben Heneghan signing gets the ball rolling

Owls boss Darren Moore is understood to be keen to hit the ground running this pre-season and hopes to get as many of his targets in situ as early as possible so as to avoid the restriction-enforced scenario he faced in assembling his squad late last summer.
Wednesday announced their first signing of the summer yesterday, with centre-half Ben Heneghan having joined on a free after he left AFC Wimbledon.
As reported earlier this week, The Star understands that goalkeeper David Stockdale is expected to follow Heneghan, while work goes on over a deal to bring forward Mallik Wilks to the club from Hull City.
There will be further deals in the works behind the scenes of course as Moore seeks to plug the holes in the squad and put together a changing room capable of challenging for the automatic promotion spots in the League One table this season.
The Owls are understood to be working on a tighter budget than in recent seasons and have been closely linked with a number of players with League One experience.
Decisions are yet to be confirmed by a quartet of players – Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith – as to whether they have chosen to accept new deals at S6.
Wednesday’s first scheduled first team friendly in pre-season will be played on July 8 at League Two side Harrogate Town, before they head off to Portugal for a short pre-season training camp.