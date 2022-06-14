Sheffield Wednesday transfer target gets fan tongues wagging with cheeky social media post

Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks, revealed by The Star last week to be of interest to Darren Moore’s Owls, commented on an Instagram post of Josh Windass’ to get the tongues of Wednesday fans wagging.

Windass had posted a photo of himself holding the Owls badge, with Wilks replying with the words ‘They aren’t ready’, with many fans having taken this to mean Wilks is signing for Wednesday.

As reported last week, the Owls are believed to be leading the race to sign the 23-year-old, with Birmingham City also having been linked. Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony ruled his club out of contention despite strong links between Wilks and their manager Grant McCann.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City's Mallik Wilks is wanted by Sheffield Wednesday.