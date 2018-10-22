More injury misfortune for Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall

Sam Winnall's Owls comeback has been hit by another injury setback.

The talented centre-forward sustained a hamstring problem while on Wednesday Under-23s duty last weekend.

Winnall played 70 minutes of Saturday’s development match against Hull City as the Owls claimed a 1-0 win at the KCOM Stadium.

But his fresh injury blow is likely to keep him out of action until November.

It was Winnall's second U23s outing since shrugging off a calf issue.

Sheffield Wednesday pair Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper expected to be out until January through injury

"Sam played 70 minutes but he had a problem with his hamstring," said Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay. "He will not be available for a couple of weeks.

"It's very disappointing for Sam. He came close to getting back in the first-team but he has another injury now. We must have a lot of patience and try to help him come back to the team in a few weeks time."

The 27-year-old, who suffered a seious knee injury on loan at Derby County last season, has not played at senior level since February.

Luhukay, who expects midfielder Kieran Lee (knee) and centre-forward Gary Hooper (groin) to not be fit to play until the New Year, said: "Sam is working to come back. He had a calf problem on his leg. Now he has a hamstring problem.

"When you have been out a long time, you try to create a good basis in the training sessions to then play games.

"Sam played only one half last week for Under-23s and 70 minutes on Saturday.

"He was out of football a long time. It is hard for the player himself but he must handle that and try to come back again."

Middlesbrough defeat will spur Sheffield Wednesday on to greater heights, claims Barry Bannan