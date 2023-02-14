Midfield maestro George Byers was seen walking gingerly from the field as the two sides broke from the first 45 and was seen in some discomfort in discussion with members of the Wednesday medical staff.
Byers didn’t emerge from the tunnel on the other side of the interval and was replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
Owls supporters will hope Byers’ substitution is precautionary and that he doesn’t join the likes of Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks, Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Jack Hunt on the injury list.
Dominic Iorfa missed out on the Morecambe clash altogether, with initial suspicions pointing to a minor knock.