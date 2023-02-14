Sheffield Wednesday have had their fair share of injury woe in the last couple of weeks – and there is further concern over another key man after he hobbled out of their League One clash with Morecambe.

Midfield maestro George Byers was seen walking gingerly from the field as the two sides broke from the first 45 and was seen in some discomfort in discussion with members of the Wednesday medical staff.

Byers didn’t emerge from the tunnel on the other side of the interval and was replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Owls supporters will hope Byers’ substitution is precautionary and that he doesn’t join the likes of Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks, Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Jack Hunt on the injury list.

Sheffield Wednesday star man George Byers hobbled out of their clash with Morecambe.