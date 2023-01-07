Sheffield Wednesday updates as they face Newcastle United in the FA Cup

Wednesday had been holding firm after a bright start at Hillsborough, and while they had a few chances of their own in the first half it was Cameron Dawson who pulled off the best save of the game.

The Owls have asked plenty of questions thanks to a high pressing game applied by Darren Moore, but had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock - and what a goal it was.

Was there a hint of offside? Absolutely. But the build up was beautiful - Josh Windass the man to finish it off.

A few minutes later he was back at it with a fine goal after being slipped through by Michael Smith, and Hillsborough erupted.

Bruno Guimaraes has got one back since, but Wednesday still lead.

Check out Windass’ goals as well as the Owls’ stopper’s impressive first half save below:

