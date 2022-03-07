The Owls, who have responded to their last three losses by winning the next match, have a free week ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cambridge United.

There will be no extended rest for the squad, however.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Photo: Steve Ellis.

Manager Darren Moore has spoken of the need for those players returning from injury, including Lee Gregory and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, to increase their training load before they are able to start matches.

Speaking after Sheffield Wednesday’s first defeat in four games, Moore said: “We have got to get back together again, get back on the training ground.

“We have got a week to work and we have got to try and look for the right response for next week's game.

“I'm looking forward to getting back on the training ground on Monday and getting a full week's work.

"You have got four or five sessions to work, as opposed to when you have a midweek game, you get two sessions.”

Moore confirmed no fresh injury concerns arose on Saturday afternoon.

An in-house friendly is scheduled to take place this week to allow several players to gain match sharpness.

“We will have a look at the group in terms of where they are at,” said Moore, who stopped short of naming others who might be involved.