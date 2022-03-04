Moore declared himself pleased with the progress all three players are making with their respective injuries, but confirmed none of them would be back in contention for a return until next weekend at the earliest.

Forward Windass has been restricted to just seven appearances this season owing to a persistent hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A return date for Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass is still unknown. Photo: Steve Ellis.

He has been in blistering form when on the pitch, however, with four goals and one assist to his name.

Moore said: “Josh is making wonderful, significant progress and doing really, really well, but is still not around where we feel he should be and where we want him to be.

"We’re not putting any real pressure on him. I don’t want to put a timescale on his head and let him think he’s got to work towards that.

"If he’s fitter quicker then he’ll join up with the squad. He’s not with us at the moment.”

Centre-half Dunkley has not played since the 5-0 defeat to Sunderland in late December but is set for ‘some significant minutes’ next week in an in-house friendly, Moore confirmed.

He added: “We feel that if he can come through that and get some significant more volume to his training next week, Chey then will come back into contention for next week.

The friendly is likely to come too soon for winger Mendez-Laing, who has missed the Owls’ last three matches.