Midfielder undergoes surgery and ruled out ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Cardiff City visit
The 34-year-old has had a difficult 2024/25 campaign after getting injured while playing for Wales back in September, an injury that kept him out of action for five months. The former Arsenal man has been in and out of the Bluebirds’ side since returning in February, but was forced off against Luton Town last week and now faces another spell out.
He joins the likes of Jak Alnwick and Ollie Tanner on the list of injured players that Omer Riza will be without, however they did welcome back David Turnbull over the weekend as they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park. Ramsey’s absence will come as a blow, but - unfortunately - he’s not been a player that they’ve been able to call upon much this season. It may be that his campaign is over after undergoing an operation this week.
From a Wednesday perspective they may have some good news on the injury front as they head over to Wales at the end of the month, with Akin Famewo potentially back available after a long absence of his own, while Anthony Musaba made his comeback in the Steel City derby defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday. The hope, meanwhile, is that Max Lowe’s injury isn’t a bad one - though Danny Röhl didn’t seem to convinced that that would be the case.
Röhl suggested recently that the Owls will have almost a clean bill of health once the current international break comes to an end, with Di’Shon Bernard the only player definitely still out, and they’ll be desperate to bounce back and make sure that the defeat to the Blades doesn’t lead to their season fizzling out.
