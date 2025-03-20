Midfielder undergoes surgery and ruled out ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Cardiff City visit

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 20th Mar 2025, 13:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Cardiff City midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, has undergone surgery and will play no part against Sheffield Wednesday - or in the games that follow.

The 34-year-old has had a difficult 2024/25 campaign after getting injured while playing for Wales back in September, an injury that kept him out of action for five months. The former Arsenal man has been in and out of the Bluebirds’ side since returning in February, but was forced off against Luton Town last week and now faces another spell out.

He joins the likes of Jak Alnwick and Ollie Tanner on the list of injured players that Omer Riza will be without, however they did welcome back David Turnbull over the weekend as they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park. Ramsey’s absence will come as a blow, but - unfortunately - he’s not been a player that they’ve been able to call upon much this season. It may be that his campaign is over after undergoing an operation this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From a Wednesday perspective they may have some good news on the injury front as they head over to Wales at the end of the month, with Akin Famewo potentially back available after a long absence of his own, while Anthony Musaba made his comeback in the Steel City derby defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday. The hope, meanwhile, is that Max Lowe’s injury isn’t a bad one - though Danny Röhl didn’t seem to convinced that that would be the case.

Röhl suggested recently that the Owls will have almost a clean bill of health once the current international break comes to an end, with Di’Shon Bernard the only player definitely still out, and they’ll be desperate to bounce back and make sure that the defeat to the Blades doesn’t lead to their season fizzling out.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Related topics:Cardiff City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice