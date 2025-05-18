The Sheffield Wednesday career of Marvin Johnson is over after four seasons. He leaves with a medal and having made a huge impact on the club’s modern history. Alex Miller takes a look back at a glorious, understated and at times complicated stint.

“Flint in the mix. And that’s cleared by Peterborough but not for long. It’s Barry Bannan. To Johnson. Lifted in by Johnson..”

For the vast majority of elite sportspeople, there’s always one moment with which they’re inherently attached. Years beyond their involvement with a club or long into retirement, the mere mention of their name delivers a technicolour vignette of snapshot excellence.

It is in that moment; the calm, clipped, breathless cross that Aden Flint nodded down for Liam Palmer’s 98th-minute Miracle moment, that Marvin Johnson will live long in the blue and white minds of South Yorkshire. In that pregnant millisecond on May 18 2023, with Sheffield Wednesday locked at its core, the world stood still. And then it burst into a cacophony of chaos.

To watch it back is to appreciate just how impressive it was. Let’s not stumble into hyperbole; it’s no Maradona run at the Azteca. It’s a clipped ball of 20 yards into the back post in a frankly unbelievable range of space that, given enough opportunity, any half-decent Sunday league player could pull off.

But it’s the scale of the moment, the ice-cool running of the ball across his body, the look up, the frozen-in-time clarity of thought. Better players at better levels have and would have panicked, overhit or simply chosen to smash the ball towards goal. We’ve seen it time and again.

The iconic vignette it may be, but the fact is Johnson’s four years at Sheffield Wednesday have returned so many moments of excellence, without which the club’s modern day story is so very different. Signed of a free transfer following his release from Middlesbrough, an also-ran in a loan stint down the road, 40 direct goal contributions in 169 outings surely prove him to be one of the savviest bits of business the club have pulled off . How many better free agent additions have there been in Wednesday’s modern history?

The fact is that in a changing room that achieved such breathless success in the last few years, the feeling is that perhaps he is not as widely lauded as some of his comrades. A few years from now, mental images of the side that earned that miracle promotion and followed it up with that miracle survival with return the mugshots of Bannan, Windass, Smith, Gregory, Palmer, Paterson, Moore and Röhl. To what extent Marvin Johnson? And if not, why not?

He’s a little more reserved than some of those names. In a 2023 vintage that held so many big, outward-facing characters, Johnson could be a touch more standoffish in his approach to interactions away from the microphone and his media engagements were rare. When he was up for press, he was polite and honest and a pleasure to speak to. But fans never really saw a great deal of him.

From critics there was an often-trotted social media accusation of laziness, particularly in some of Johnson’s leaner times. From the press box that has always struck as a source of curiosity. The Star don’t get regular access to running stats but when they have occasionally crossed our desk, Johnson’s name has always seemed to be in the top bracket.

And then of course there was the freeze-out - and the mystery that shrouded it. Xisco Muñoz’s mini-reign of misery was headlined by many things but his unexplained handling of Johnson was towards the top of the page and left the left-sider to train on his own in Dubai while the Owls continued flailing back home. The PFA were instructed and Muñoz ended up sarcastically inviting a BBC Sheffield reporter to play at left-back - some weeks after he had spikily invited media to ‘ask Marvin’ why he had been left lame and unregistered from their EFL squad list.

Hands up for Marvin Johnson Pic Steve Ellis

Without sitting both in the same room to thrash it out, it would be unfair to level the suggested details on what went down, but the outline idea surrounds a breaking point disagreement on the training ground and claims one had misheard language used by the other. Muñoz quickly moved on of course - and so did Johnson.

All things considered, this summer was felt by many to be the appropriate time for Wednesday to move on themselves and while his lightning impact down that left side may not have been as consistent in recent months, he’ll take some replacing.

At its best, the partnership Johnson shared with Bannan on that left side was as devastating as any, a shared benefit of timing, instinct and unspoken understanding that made his runs onto needle-and-thread through-balls as effective a weapon as anything in the EFL. The pair would make a devilish trio with Windass, all movement and energy and quality. And the likes of Smith, Gregory and for some time Ike Ugbo are so indebted to Johnson’s trademark crosses from the byline.

There have been so many Johnson moments. His goal at Blackburn Rovers in the survival season, outdone by a Windass worldy. A flick-up and finish at Fleetwood. His cross for Gregory in what could have been in play-off defeat to Sunderland. Assists, assists, assists; none better than his outrageous swagger through six defenders for Saido Berahino in a losing cause at Lincoln City - though his angling diagonal cross to Windass in victory against Norwich City this season runs it close.

Steve Ellis

And then there was and the winning of the penalty that kickstarted a miracle.

In researching the Owls side that won did the double of League Cup glory and Second Division promotion in 1991, one theme hit upon by dozens of interviewees was that Paul Williams is now seen as the understated, perhaps underappreciated figure in a side of heroes worshipped to a higher level. You can’t help but wonder if Johnson might take that title for the Class of ‘23 in a few years’ time.

“Lifted in by Johnson,” the commentator hurriedly shrieked on May 18 2023. “Headed across the face of goal - and in! It’s Liam Palmer! Sheffield Wednesday have completed the comeback of all play-off comebacks!”

That moment would have been enough. There’s little doubt Marvin Johnson earned his own place in the montage of Sheffield Wednesday’s modern history.

